Saint Patrick's Day parties return to Glenwood South after two years

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was lots of green to go around Glenwood South for St. Patrick's Day. People were perusing the strip decked out in holiday gear while business owners were getting a nice shot of cash coming through the door.

The Hibernian hosted a block party.

Raleigh resident Sean Burner said it is a long-awaited celebration and marks a milestone after two years of dealing with COVID-19.

"It's my favorite holiday," said Burner. "Raleigh's one of the best cities in North Carolina, so I think having this back, being able to be back with everyone again, I think it's good and it's nice to have it outdoors so people who are still concerned about COVID can still feel a bit safe because there's stuff outdoors to do."

Employees at Hibernian were equally thrilled to see crowds finally returning.

"We didn't do it last year," said Hibernian doorman Anthony Perry. "It's going to be a nice day out here."

Gatherings are taking place in the midst of March Madness.

UNC (as well as Duke and Davidson) are hoping to bring another championship home to North Carolina.

The Tar Heels were playing Marquette on Saint Patrick's Day and businesses are welcoming a double boost in sales from folks either wearing Carolina blue or Kelly green.

"Two years ago the world changed. The restaurant completely stopped and halted, too, so today's kind of a two-year anniversary of 'Oh my gosh, let's celebrate," said Leslie Tyson from LM Restaurant Group. "If you look around, the people are here. The activation is happening."
