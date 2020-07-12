Confederate soldier statue in downtown Clinton removed after being vandalized

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A statue honoring Confederate soldiers in downtown Clinton has been removed from in front of the Sampson County Courthouse after being vandalized overnight.Last Tuesday, the Clinton City Council adopted a resolution urging county leaders to explore options to remove the monument from county-owned land.Through the resolution, the city hopes to promote "racial equity and justice."According to Lt. Marcus Smith, the Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the vandalism as a criminal incident.