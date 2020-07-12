CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A statue honoring Confederate soldiers in downtown Clinton has been removed from in front of the Sampson County Courthouse after being vandalized overnight.
Last Tuesday, the Clinton City Council adopted a resolution urging county leaders to explore options to remove the monument from county-owned land.
Through the resolution, the city hopes to promote "racial equity and justice."
According to Lt. Marcus Smith, the Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the vandalism as a criminal incident.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Confederate soldier statue in downtown Clinton removed after being vandalized
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News