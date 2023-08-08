Crime scene tape surrounds Sanford house after shooting of 32-year-old man

A 32-year-old man was shot at a home in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on James Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Sanford Police Department said the man was rushed to the area hospital and then life flighted to UNC Hospital for further care.

Chopper 11 flew over the crime scene and spotted a large police presence in the area, as well as crime scene tape surrounding the backyard of the home.

Investigators said the case remains open but no further details are available at this time about the man who was shot or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.