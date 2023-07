The wildest baseball show you'll ever see made a tour stop in Durham. Check out what all the hype is about.

Baseball circus comes to town: Savannah Bananas at Durham Bulls Athletic Park

The Savannah Bananas are no ordinary baseball team.

The unique show brought its world tour to Durham on July 14-15, 2023. In the above video player, take a look back at some of the fun and excitement.

