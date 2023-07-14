Some Raleigh businesses wary of effect of recent state legislation

Some local businesses spoke out Thursday about the potential effects of recent legislation on the Triangle economy.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some local businesses spoke out Thursday about the potential effects of recent legislation on the Triangle economy. It comes as conservative lawmakers revised SB 90 this week, which would restrict the content of books in school libraries and give parents more power over school leaders.

"I think the General Assembly's making a huge mistake getting into these fights, and it's gonna impact North Carolina's ability to do business," said David Meeker, an owner of Trophy Brewing and a downtown Raleigh investor.

Meeker said he believes other legislation passed in the state, like the recent 12-week abortion ban, will hurt the state's image as a business haven.

"If we keep getting into these culture war fights, business owners are not going to want to move their companies here, because employees don't want to be here. They want to be in a place where they have options and they can make their own opinions, and we're not attacking our librarians, or our teachers, and not limiting people's access to abortion," Meeker said.

Sam Ratto owns Videri Chocolates in downtown Raleigh's Warehouse District. He said one of the reasons he chose to plant business roots in the state capital was because of its open-mindedness.

Now, he said lawmakers on both sides should stay out of people's personal lives -- and businesses.

"I would hope at some point, that we as business owners would understand that bans, restrictions and limitations go against freedom," Ratto said.