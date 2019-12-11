SBI investigates Johnston County officer-involved shooting of child-sex suspect

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SBI is investigating after a Sanford man was shot by a Johnston County deputy at a Cleveland hotel last Wednesday.

Deputies went to the WoodSpring Suites last week after getting a tip that a man wanted for child sex offenses was staying at the hotel, according to the Johnston County Report.

The sheriff's office said 50-year-old Bruce Wayne Vaughn refused to come out of his room. A SWAT team entered the room and Vaughn was shot.

Vaughn was taken to WakeMed, His condition has not been released.

Vaughn faces multiple charges, including statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse.

The SBI is investigating as is standard in officer-involved shootings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countysanfordncchild abusesex offenderhotelofficer involved shootingman shotchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Donations still needed for ABC11 Together Food Drive at Food Lion
2 in stolen SUV sought for pawn shop, Subway armed robberies
Man who grabbed woman likely behind similar crimes, police say
Congress OKs permanent funding for HBCUs and other minority-serving schools
Child dies days after Fayetteville crash that left 3 seriously injured
UNC-CH Chancellor expresses concern over Silent Sam settlement
Harvey Weinstein bail hiked to $5 million over monitoring issues
Show More
Moore County man sought in car ramming, robbery
Human bones found at Harnett County home, deputies say
Apex steps up to end human trafficking
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Victims' loved ones unite as homicides spike across Triangle
More TOP STORIES News