CLEVELAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SBI is investigating after a Sanford man was shot by a Johnston County deputy at a Cleveland hotel last Wednesday.
Deputies went to the WoodSpring Suites last week after getting a tip that a man wanted for child sex offenses was staying at the hotel, according to the Johnston County Report.
The sheriff's office said 50-year-old Bruce Wayne Vaughn refused to come out of his room. A SWAT team entered the room and Vaughn was shot.
Vaughn was taken to WakeMed, His condition has not been released.
Vaughn faces multiple charges, including statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse.
The SBI is investigating as is standard in officer-involved shootings.
SBI investigates Johnston County officer-involved shooting of child-sex suspect
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More