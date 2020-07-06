South Carolina man charged in shooting death of Fayetteville 4-year-old

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WTVD) -- A South Carolina man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Fayetteville 4-year-old.Around 3 p.m. on July 4, law enforcement went to the scene in the 7000 block of Millipond Road in Galivants Ferry, S.C. after getting reports of a shooting in the area.Carson Walker, 4, of the Fayetteville area, was identified as the victim of that shooting.Henry Tyrone Moody, 22, of Loris, S.C., was arrested by Robeson County deputies around 9 p.m. that night in Fairmont, N.C.Moody appeared in court Monday for the murder offense. His extradition hearing will be held on Aug. 6, 2020.Moody was also charged with injury to property and resisting, delaying and obstructing an investigation. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.