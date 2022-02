JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several students and the driver were injured Monday afternoon when a school bus crashed and overturned in Johnston County.Twelve people, including the bus driver, were taken to a hospital.Their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.It happening in the 2000 block of Polenta Road near Cleveland High School. The students on board that bus are Cleveland High students.The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.Check back for updates.