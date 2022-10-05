Pinehurst High School bus hit by bullet, no injuries reported; extra officers to be on route

Parents and students may see extra officers along their bus route Wednesday. This comes after a Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet shot around 4 p.m. Tuesday while stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake Road in Pinebluff.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries to students or staff and they are still investigating the shooting. along with Moore County Schools (MCS). As of now, the sheriff's office said there is no reason to the shooting was intentional or targeted the bus or anyone on the bus.

School bus operations will proceed on its normal schedule Wednesday, Moore County Schools said.

However, out of an abundance of caution, additional police presence will be in the area of the bus route.

No other information was released about the incident.