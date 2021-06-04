Science

US to experience 1st solar eclipse since 2017 next week: How to watch

By Alex Meier
Solar eclipse to darken sky over US and Canada on June 10

NEW YORK -- For the first time since 2017, Americans can watch a solar eclipse from their backyards!

In the early morning of Thursday, June 10, the moon will block the sun and cast a shadow on Earth.

People in parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia will see the "ring of fire," or annular solar eclipse. Since the moon is too far away from the Earth, it will not entirely block out the sun, creating the illusion of "a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk" in the sky, according to NASA.

Sub-arctic skygazers are still in for a treat. Those in the northeast U.S., eastern Canada, northern Asia and northern Europe will experience a partial eclipse.



This means the moon will only partially obsecure the sunlight, as if it had taken a bite out of the sun, according to NASA. In some U.S. locations during the eclipse, the sun will look like a creasant but won't have the "ring of fire" effect.

Unlike last month's lunar eclipse that dazzled the West Coast, next week's celestial phenomena will be visible in the U.S. along parts of the southeast, northeast, midwest and in northern Alaska.

In these locations, the eclipse will be take before, during and after sunrise, according to NASA.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma couldn't be more excited for the incredible eclipse that's hitting America Monday.



The eclipse will start at 4:12 a.m. ET and will end at 9:11 a.m. ET in the northeastern U.S. The time of maximum eclipse varies by location, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

In New York City, for example, the maximum eclipse will be visible at 5:35 a.m. with 73% of the sun covered. The sun rises just minutes before, at 5:24 a.m.

The eclipse visible from Chicago will obscure 82% of the sun at its peak -- but only the tail end of the eclipse will take place aftrer the 5:15 a.m. sunrise.

Astronomers have emphasized that while it's safe to view this eclipse, do so only by using eye protection such as "eclipse glasses" or a solar filter.

ABC contributed to this report. Video provided by AccuWeather.
