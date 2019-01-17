SCIENCE

NASA accepts Fayetteville State University student's invention

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville State students have come up with an idea that's "out of this world."

Fayetteville State University is one of the top 10 universities with an innovation idea accepted by NASA.

The project is called "Molecular Sequencing and Biocontainment identification". It builds on an existing NASA patent combined with skilled researched led by FSU innovators, students and their professor Dr. Daryush ILA.

Current and future NASA missions count on the recycling of wastewater into potable water. The proposed system will allow for the rapid and efficient testing of water for the most common pathogens.

When life is found on other planets, a simple modification of the system will allow for testing of the presence of extraterrestrial life forms in potable and non-potable water.

But the system isn't just for space.

The commercial applications of this system are widespread. In the food industry, the early detection of pathogens in the food supply might save lives and money. In health care, infectious diseases could be rapidly identified.

"It's just great," said FSU student Anjel Castro, who worked on the project. "As part of the early college program, you kind of have to be able to learn to work ahead and start thinking about what you want to do for your career. It's another thing I can add on to my experience to help me."

Within healthcare systems, hospital-acquired infections cost facilities approximately $28 billion to $34 billion annually.
