NC State corpse plant expected to bloom by end of the week

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a sight to see and smell. Three years ago about 5,000 people came to check out NC State's massive corpse flower. By the end of the week, it's expected to bloom again.

"For me it's not as bad. But it's kind of like driving by roadkill on a really hot day," said Brandon Huber, corpse plant owner.

A PhD student at NC State, Huber has monitored the plant's growth for years.

"It grew another inch and a half since yesterday," he said.

That inch and a half means by Friday, the greenhouse will be filled with a potent stench once the flower blooms.



Huber has owned the corpse plant for about 10 years. During that time, it's only bloomed once in 2016.

"Last time it bloomed people came from all over. And they are like 'I checked this off my bucket list.' This is the plant that brings a lot of people together," Huber said.

And he's hoping it'll do the same this time around.

"It's definitely an exciting time. It's hard to believe this was just three years ago when it bloomed last time," Huber said.

The corpse flower is expected to bloom maybe Wednesday or Thursday and its smell will only last about 24 hours. You will be able to sign up on NC State's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences website if you want to come see it. But if you can't handle the smell, it will provide a live stream too.
