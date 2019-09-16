Science

Raleigh harvests Dorothea Dix Park sunflowers for biofuel

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The colorful sunflowers that delighted thousands in Dorothea Dix Park are just a memory now.

The field is now filled with dried stalks and seeds now.

Those seeds have a role in the city's future, now that they're harvested for conversion to biofuel.

ABC11 rode with Raleigh city worker Michael Gregory as he piloted a huge harvester called the Gleaner through the dried sunflower remains Monday morning.

The seeds, gathered in a large bin located behind the cab where Gregory sat behind the wheel, are separated from the withered stalks.

They head next to another location in Raleigh where they'll be pressed and processed into fuel that will power machines the city uses for maintenance duties.

"We want to use the sunflowers as a renewable energy source in our public utilities area for biofuel," said Joey Vasca as he watched the harvesting process. "It's a great sustainable way that the city of Raleigh can plant this beautiful field for the public to enjoy, but also have sustainable energy options."

Vasca said converting the seeds to biofuel also benefits taxpayers.

"It absolutely does. Instead of us having to go out an buy different fuels that we need, we are able to reuse these beautiful sunflowers and the different materials in an efficient way and a sustainable way," he said.

Next spring the cycle continues, when machines powered by biofuel plant more seeds in the now dried out Dix Park sunflower field's soil.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceraleighenergyraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh woman sentenced to 10 years for running fake charity
1 dead, 1 critical in Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say
Fayetteville teacher saves choking student during lunch
Man hit, killed while changing tire on I-40
I-Team: $7B being spent on Hurricane Florence, up to $1B on hold
Suspicious activity? Garner Police want you to give them a Ring
UNCW needs another year to fully recover from Hurricane Florence
Show More
NCDOT struggles to keep head above water following string of hurricanes
Protect your precious cargo! It's National Child Passenger Safety Week
NC finds CBD vape products spiked with synthetic marijuana
Raleigh police welcome 2 new K-9 officers
Rod Stewart discloses successful treatment for prostate cancer
More TOP STORIES News