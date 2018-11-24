LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --As the search for Hania Aguilar nears week three, authorities are calling on the public for their help to track her down.
Hania's family just spent Thanksgiving without her, and members of the community are also becoming more concerned.
"She's a young girl, a young girl and her mom, I know her mom is hurting," said Patsy Jones a neighbor who lives next door to Hania's family church.
Nineteen days ago the 13-year-old was taken from her front yard before school.
There are still no signs of her or her abductor.
Although detectives said tips from the community are coming in, they want surveillance video.
Authorities are expanding that request for video to all of Robeson County, including hunters with deer cameras.
Authorities want images in the area of Rosewood Mobile Home Park off Elizabethtown Road and Quincey Drive between Nov. 5 and 8, where Hania was snatched and the stolen getaway vehicle was found.
They also said rumors about this investigation on social media are hindering their efforts.
The FBI is asking people to look around their properties and call the tip line if they notice anything out of the ordinary, or if they see a person acting strangely. The tip line is (910) 272-5871.
There's a combined $30,000 reward between the FBI and the State of North Carolina for information that leads to finding Hania and the person or persons responsible for her abduction.