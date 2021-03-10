Crews search for kayaker who was pulled from boat in Buckhorn Dam on Cape Fear River

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are searching the Cape Fear River for a man who was pulled from a kayak Wednesday morning.The Chatham County Operations Center received a call related to a person being swept into an undercurrent of the Buckhorn Dam on the Cape Fear River near Moncure.Officials said the 59-year-old man was pulled from the boat and was last seen floating in the middle of the channel. The man is believed to be wearing a black lifejacket when he was pulled under.Search and rescue operations are underway with assists from Chatham County Emergency Management, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, the Moncure Fire Department, the North Chatham Fire Department, the Apex Fire Department, Lee County Emergency Management, Harnett County Emergency Management, North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and First Health of the Carolinas.This is developing. Please check back for updates.