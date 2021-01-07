abc11 troubleshooter

Triangle woman loses $2,500 in stimulus check scam about money going to wrong bank account

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of dollars in stimulus funds are hitting bank accounts now, while checks and debit cards with the funds will soon be hitting mailboxes. Scammers are already trying to capitalize on this moment.

A senior citizen in the Triangle lost $2,500 when she got a call about money that went into the wrong bank account.

The woman who asked us not to identify her because she was so embarrassed said the caller told her there was a mix-up with her money.

"She said it was the stimulus check put in there, in me and my husband's account, and it needs to be taken out."

WATCH: What it means if the IRS site shows 'Payment Status Not Available'
EMBED More News Videos

While the IRS is sending out the second round of stimulus payments, some are reporting problems with the money being deposited into a bank account they don't recognize.



The caller claimed to be with her bank, and that $2,500 was mistakenly put in her checking account, and they were going to help her get that money out of her account and get it into the right account.

The caller gained her trust by talking to her on the phone for over two hours. The caller eventually told her she needed to get the $2,500 from her savings and go to Walmart and wire it to them to fix the problem.

The senior citizen did as instructed and wired the money. Soon after wiring the money, she learned this was all a scam and her $2,500 was now gone.

"If you ever, ever get a phone call, and they say (they're) from the bank, hang up." She said she's angry she let her guard down and fell for the scam, but is speaking out so others don't lose money.

The IRS just issued a warning that scammers are lurking by calling and also texting, emailing, and reaching out via social media. Remember, the IRS will never contact you asking for your bank account information, nor will they promise faster delivery of your money if you provide your account information.

WATCH: Don't fall for a text claiming you're getting a stimulus payment
EMBED More News Videos

Scammers are targeting people waiting for financial relief and it starts with a text message.



For those of you who did not get a direct deposit and are still waiting for your stimulus to arrive in the mail, the IRS says it may take up to three to four weeks to arrive.

Also check your mail closely as, besides checks, the payment could arrive on a debit card, so if you're expecting payment, don't let your mail sit in your mailbox for long.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financedurhambankabc11 troubleshooterstimulus fundsscamsscamcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
IRS: Some won't receive 2nd stimulus check automatically
H&R Block customers say stimulus went into account they don't recognize
How to get out of debt and boost your credit score in 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper joins NC Dems call to remove President Trump from office
Snow, wintry mix still possible Friday
COVID-19 LATEST: UNC-CH makes changes to Spring semester plan
Pregnant healthcare workers on why they got COVID-19 vaccine
Snow day changes: WCPSS alters plans in remote learning world
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
Show More
Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions
Raleigh police investigate shooting that left woman dead
Ex-Vance County SRO pleads guilty in body-slamming incident
Durham Police investigate after man found shot dead in street
Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden win in exclusive interview
More TOP STORIES News