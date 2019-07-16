Second suspect in fatal shooting of Clayton teen turns himself in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Quashaad Powell, 19, turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center on Tuesday. A warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the July 13 murder of Kaylen Middleton, 15, in Clayton. Middleton was killed in a drive-by shooting on Blackthorn Court.
However, Powell's attorney, Rob Lane, said this is not an admission to the crime. He said they knew a warrant was out for his arrest.
"There's no admission," Lane said. "We know that Mr. Powell didn't shoot anybody. These tragic things take place. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out to the deceased and their family."
Powell faces charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
"(Powell) graduated from high school," Lane said about Powell. "He was about to enter into school beyond that and now he finds himself in a situation where apparently criminal charges have been taken out against him."
Joshua Draughon, 18, of Garner, was taken into custody in connection with the murder and faces the same charges as Powell.
It is unknown who the third suspect is, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, and it added that there is no motive at this time.
Desmond Barnes, 20, was shot in the foot during the early morning shooting and released from the hospital.
If anyone has information on this case, they're asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at (919) 989-5010.
