Security officer stabbed at Macy's at Southpoint mall in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A security officer was stabbed outside the Macy's at Southpoint mall Sunday afternoon, officials say.It happened around 4:30 p.m.Authorities say the incident involved two suspects, both women, who were caught shoplifting. The security officer confronted them outside the store was subsequently stabbed in the lower chest.Both suspects fled the scene in a white sedan.The security officer is in the hospital in critical condition and police are actively searching for the suspects.