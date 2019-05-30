Cleveland High School senior arrested on school property with loaded gun and other weapons, sources say

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cleveland High School senior was arrested on school grounds with a loaded 9mm gun, two loaded magazines, several shotgun shells, a folding knife and brass knuckles, according to sources in Johnston County.

The student, 18-year-old Donovon Maurice Covington, was arrested around 11 a.m. after another student called in a tip.

Covington was booked on weapons possession charges--a felony for the gun and a misdemeanor for the knife. He's being held under a $10,000 bond.

Captain Chris Strickland with Johnston County Sheriff's Office said authorities are still investigating why Covington brought the weapons to Cleveland High School and also where he obtained them.



Sheriff Steve Bizzell praised the concerned student who tipped off authorities.

"The tip we received this morning just shows that everyone wants safe schools for students and staff," Bizzell said.

According to the school's website, Cleveland High School graduation is scheduled to take place Friday.
