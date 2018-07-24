MAN ATTACKED

Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money

Police say two men jumped inside a senior citizen's car and forced him to drive to banks. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 74-year-old man had just finished a shopping trip at the Brier Creek Walmart when police say two men jumped inside his car and forced the senior citizen to drive to area banks to withdraw money.

The incident happened Monday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

The victim was first taken to Bank of America and then to Wells Fargo.

$3,000 was stolen.

There have been no arrests made.

