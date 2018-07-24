Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money

An officer is stationed right now outside Brier Creek Walmart. Police tell me yesterday afternoon a 74-year-old has just finished shopping here when 2 men jumped inside the senior’s car & forced him to withdraw money from banks. $3,000 was stolen. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/3Frtgcx36w — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 24, 2018

A 74-year-old man had just finished a shopping trip at the Brier Creek Walmart when police say two men jumped inside his car and forced the senior citizen to drive to area banks to withdraw money.The incident happened Monday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.The victim was first taken to Bank of America and then to Wells Fargo.$3,000 was stolen.There have been no arrests made.