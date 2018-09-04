'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized

EMBED </>More Videos

Billy Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized (KTLA)

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WTVD) --
Billy Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with the words "serial rapist."

Los Angeles police said the incident happened sometime Monday night.

In April, Cosby, 80, was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

However, he claimed the encounter was consensual.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Cosby's star was vandalized two months after a man allegedly took a pickax to President Donald Trump's star.

Yet, this isn't the first time famed The Cosby Show" actor had his star attacked; in 2014, someone defaced it with the word "rapist."

Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Several fellow actors have come to the defense of a former regular on "The Cosby Show" after photos of him working a regular job at the grocery store showed up on news sites.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill cosbycelebritycaliforniarapeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
Child killed by float in Colorado parade
Watch 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
TIME LAPSE: Tropical Storm Gordon rolls into Florida
Duke debates reparations for slavery as Confederate controversies continue
Show More
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Exclusive: Family of Raleigh man wants answers in mysterious death
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
Authorities search for bear with head stuck in jar in western NC
Deployment done, Garner soldier reunited with baby girl
More News