F-15 fighter jets to fly over eastern NC hospitals in show of support during COVID-19 pandemic

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a special reason to keep your eyes to the sky on Friday morning.
F-15 E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro will fly over several area hospitals in a show of support for medical workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fighter jets will pass over Wilson Medical Center in Wilson, Johnston Medical Center in Clayton and Smithfield and Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro. The jets are scheduled to loop around the state starting in Wilmington at 9:45 a.m.
The jets will fly at an altitude of about 1,000 feet when they pass over each hospital, according to officials.
In New York City, the Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honored frontline workers with a formation flight.
