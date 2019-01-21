SCHOOL THREAT

Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat, sheriff's office says

A Wake Forest man is accused of threatening students on Snapchat after claiming they were making comments about his mother.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Wake Forest man is facing charges after allegedly threatening Jones Dairy Elementary third-graders on Snapchat who he said made comments about his mother.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged Isaiah David Napier, 18, with making a false report concerning mass violence on an educational property.

Investigators said the threat showed what appeared to be a large caliber automatic assault rifle, which was later found to be an airsoft gun similar to a paintball gun.

According to Wake County officials, Napier said the post was meant as a joke.

Napier is being held in the Wake County Detention Center and makes his first court appearance on Tuesday, Jan 23.
