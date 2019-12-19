Vance County Sheriff's Office says 'no merit' to second allegation against resource officer

The allegations came from the girl's mother, who told ABC11 that School Resource Officer Warren Durham pushed her daughter into a locker.
"Took her to the emergency room," Roslyn Wynn said. "She has a dislocated shoulder, on her left side. Everything where she was slammed against the locker - all of this is broke. This is like, dislocated. She has a sling on. She has a sprain in her neck."
In a statement sent to ABC11 on Thursday, the sheriff's office said it found "no interaction that rises to levels alleged."
Read the full statement here: "On December 13, 2019 the Vance County Sheriff's Office received a Citizen Compliant concerning an alleged incident on December 12, 2019 between a minor child and SRO Deputy Durham and others, which was separate from the previously reported incident...we have reviewed video for the time before, during and after the time period alleged. Based upon our review of this video, we can find no merit to allegations as provided to us, and further, we can find no interaction that rises to levels alleged."'
A representative speaking on behalf of the girl's family told ABC11 that after reviewing the video, they realized that it was the assistant principal, not the SRO, who slammed the girl into the locker.
ABC11 reached out to the Vance County School District about that allegation but we have not yet heard back.
Durham was charged with assault on a child under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse in the other case, in which video showed him throwing a 6th-grade student at Vance County Middle School to the ground twice before dragging the student down the hall. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brown was "stunned" by the video and asked the North Carolina SBI to investigate.
Surveillance video shows middle school student being slammed, dragged; viewer's discretion is advised: