1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead, and another seriously injured after a shooting Friday evening in Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about the incident just after 6:30 p.m. near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive

Upon arrival deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries where one victim later died.

According to officials, the shooting was not random, and it is believed all who were involved knew each other.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (910) 321-6592 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.