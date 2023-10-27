Fayetteville police investigating after man killed in shooting

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls about a shooting in the 1800 block of Murchinson Road just after 1:30 p.m. When emergency officials arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Bergamine at (910) 705-2093.

