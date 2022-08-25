Pregnant woman shot while driving down New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

A driver in Raleigh had their back window shot out while driving down New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pregnant woman in Raleigh was shot while driving down New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to her boyfriend who was in the car when the shots rang out.

Raleigh Police Department said the shooting happened New Bern Avenue and Raleigh Boulevard just after 3:00 p.m.

Chopper 11 video from the scene showed a bullet hole in the back window of a dark colored Hyundai Sonata.

A passenger in the car that was shot told ABC11 that his girlfriend was driving. She had just recently found out she was pregnant.

She has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

"I saw a car running a red light, all we heard was shooting," one witness said.

Early reports suggest the shooting could be part of a road rage incident.