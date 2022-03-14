One injured in shooting at Raleigh McDonald's

At approximately 6:20 pm, RPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Trawick Rd. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He has been transported to the hospital. Follow-up investigation is currently underway. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 13, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is injured after a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant in Raleigh.Raleigh police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Trawick Road at around 6:30p.m Sunday evening.Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. RPD stated in a tweet that he was transported to a hospital for treatment.The owner of the McDonald's franchise at Trawick Road released a statement:There is no more information as the shooting remains under investigation at this time.