One injured in shooting at Raleigh McDonald's

Raleigh police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Trawick Road at around 6:30p.m Sunday evening.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. RPD stated in a tweet that he was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The owner of the McDonald's franchise at Trawick Road released a statement:
"We are saddened by this tragic circumstance. Our organization's top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are fully cooperating with the Raleigh Police Department and their investigation."
There is no more information as the shooting remains under investigation at this time.