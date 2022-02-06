Durham teen seriously injured after shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police responded to calls about a shooting that left a teen seriously injured in the 1400 block of Wabash Street in Durham Sunday.Officers arrived to the scene at around 3 p.m., where they found a teen male who had been shot. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.There is no word on a suspect yet.Police in Durham are continuing to investigate the incident. There are no further details available at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.