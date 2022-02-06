Durham teen seriously injured after shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police responded to calls about a shooting that left a teen seriously injured in the 1400 block of Wabash Street in Durham Sunday.

Officers arrived to the scene at around 3 p.m., where they found a teen male who had been shot. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.


There is no word on a suspect yet.
Police in Durham are continuing to investigate the incident. There are no further details available at this time.


Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
