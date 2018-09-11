SHOPPING

Beware of price gouging during Hurricane Florence

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
While you're out shopping for supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence, be sure to keep an eye on those price tags!

Many people are hitting the grocery store and the pumps as Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall near the North Carolina coast by 2 a.m. Friday.

Long lines, empty shelves at Triangle stores
Three nights before Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall, there was a frenzy at the Harris Teeter checkout lines in Raleigh's Cameron Village


But North Carolina's Attorney General is reminding residents about the price gouging law that went into effect after Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Sunday.

"My office is here to protect North Carolinians from scams and frauds," said Attorney General Josh Stein in a news release. "That is true all the time - but especially during severe weather. It is against the law to charge an excessive price during a state of emergency. If you see a business taking advantage of this storm, either before or after it hits, please let my office know so we can hold them accountable."

If you see any hikes in prices on supplies, including gas, you are asked to report it to the North Carolina Department of Justice at (877) 566-7226.

