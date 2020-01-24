Shopping

New LIDL grocery store coming to High House Crossing in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new grocery store will open soon in High House Crossing in Cary.

The new grocery store, located near the intersection of NC-55 and Green Level West Road, will feature fresh produce, meat, bakery items and household products.

LIDL opened its first US store in Virginia in 2015. Since then, it has expanded to more than 85 stores across nine east coast states, including several stores in the Triangle area.

Weingarten Realty, which manages the shopping center, said officials expect LIDL to open later this year.

SEE MORE: Wegmans hiring 180 full-time employees at new West Cary store
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcarygrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New boutique hotel open in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh leaders move ahead with downtown headquarters hotel
Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in SC
Thousands of Census jobs remain open
DHA extends hotel stays for weary McDougald Terrace residents
Troubleshooter helps daycare owner get back $6,100 state owed her
NC Museum of History opens Green Book display
Show More
Hope Mills parish house to be demolished despite preservation attempt
Waffle House again taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving 10-year-old
WCPSS defends lunch table cleaning method as petition resurfaces
NC preacher charged with over 100 counts of child sex crimes
More TOP STORIES News