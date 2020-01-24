New LIDL grocery store coming to High House Crossing in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new grocery store will open soon in High House Crossing in Cary.The new grocery store, located near the intersection of NC-55 and Green Level West Road, will feature fresh produce, meat, bakery items and household products.LIDL opened its first US store in Virginia in 2015. Since then, it has expanded to more than 85 stores across nine east coast states, including several stores in the Triangle area.Weingarten Realty, which manages the shopping center, said officials expect LIDL to open later this year.