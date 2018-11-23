No big crowds for early morning Black Friday shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The deals were out for early morning risers on Black Friday but there were no big crowds.
Hannah Glasscock and her mom along with her aunts and grandmas have been getting up early to shop on Black Friday for the last 10 years. She says, "We go usually 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every year."
This year, Hannah says they are enjoying the lack of crowds as she says it's easier to snag the deals.
Black Friday crowds...where are you? #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/hIpiIc5WM9— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) November 23, 2018
Black Friday shopping is a tradition for Lee Hilts.
"I do a little bit of research every Wednesday morning to see what I want to get," said Hilts.
Lee was armed with his list ready to shop for his wife and daughter and he's also enjoying the lack of crowds. He says he thinks everyone shopped Thanksgiving Day.
"Ever since they changed the 5 p.m. thing the crowds do down so it's wonderful for me," Lee added.
Taking a break in the #blackfriday shopping at @Kohls. These ladies have a plan and this is just the first stop in their shopping adventure. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ojJGp7unJX— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) November 23, 2018