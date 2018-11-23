BLACK FRIDAY

No big crowds for early morning Black Friday shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

The deals were out for early morning risers on Black Friday but there were no big crowds.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The deals were out for early morning risers on Black Friday but there were no big crowds.

Hannah Glasscock and her mom along with her aunts and grandmas have been getting up early to shop on Black Friday for the last 10 years. She says, "We go usually 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every year."

RELATED: Here's your shopping guide to Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals


This year, Hannah says they are enjoying the lack of crowds as she says it's easier to snag the deals.


Black Friday shopping is a tradition for Lee Hilts.

"I do a little bit of research every Wednesday morning to see what I want to get," said Hilts.

Lee was armed with his list ready to shop for his wife and daughter and he's also enjoying the lack of crowds. He says he thinks everyone shopped Thanksgiving Day.

"Ever since they changed the 5 p.m. thing the crowds do down so it's wonderful for me," Lee added.

RELATED: Troubleshooter: Protect your online holiday buys from porch pirates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingblack fridayraleigh newsshoppingRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK FRIDAY
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Raleigh shoppers get head start on Black Friday deals
More black friday
SHOPPING
Raleigh shoppers get head start on Black Friday deals
Protect your online holiday buys from porch pirates
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
What is the most popular item NC consumers are buying for Black Friday?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
25 injured after bus carrying band students involved in crash
Mother, boyfriend arrested for toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
Raleigh man charged with DWI after crash
Knightdale crash hospitalizes at least one person
Show More
Man shot during domestic incident in Cary
Military mom beats cancer, released from hospital in time for Thanksgiving
Protect your online holiday buys from porch pirates
Fayetteville police identify driver in deadly single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Raleigh shoppers get head start on Black Friday deals
More News