Shopping

Proposal would charge Durham shoppers 10-cent fee on plastic bags

By Tonya Simpson
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shoppers in Durham could soon have added incentive to bring their own bags to the store.

Members of Durham's Environmental Affairs Board voted unanimously to support a fee on non-reusable bags. The vote comes after a small survey conducted by Don't Waste Durham and the Duke Environmental Law and Policy Clinic found most of the businesses surveyed would support a $0.10 fee for paper or plastic bags. The board also requested additional surveying of residents and businesses on the issue.

A draft of the ordinance shows it would exclude food banks, soup kitchens, and other hunger relief organizations. Any customers using food stamps, vouchers or other similar programs would also be excluded from the fee. The draft also says businesses violating the ordinance would face fines ranging from $100 to $500.

The proposed ordinance will go through several work sessions and committees before coming up for a final vote.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingdurhamenvironmentplastic bagsshoppingplastic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham County man finds 'huge bullet hole' in car after drive home
Man killed, 11-year-old boy injured in Friday crash on NC 54
Church deacon killed in his home hours after Sunday worship
Man dies after shooting at Hoke County sweepstakes parlor
Vet: Toxic blue-green algae that killed dogs can be hard to see
Vic's Italian Restaurant among Raleigh restaurant week options
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Show More
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
1-year-old abducted in High Point found safe
Restaurant sells out of food in wake of threatening racist letter
Airman's act of kindness caught on camera
Athletes with disabilities learn how to surf at NC beach
More TOP STORIES News