Proposal would charge Durham shoppers 10-cent fee on plastic bags

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shoppers in Durham could soon have added incentive to bring their own bags to the store.Members of Durham's Environmental Affairs Board voted unanimously to support a fee on non-reusable bags. The vote comes after a small survey conducted by Don't Waste Durham and the Duke Environmental Law and Policy Clinic found most of the businesses surveyed would support a $0.10 fee for paper or plastic bags. The board also requested additional surveying of residents and businesses on the issue.A draft of the ordinance shows it would exclude food banks, soup kitchens, and other hunger relief organizations. Any customers using food stamps, vouchers or other similar programs would also be excluded from the fee. The draft also says businesses violating the ordinance would face fines ranging from $100 to $500.The proposed ordinance will go through several work sessions and committees before coming up for a final vote.