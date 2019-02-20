SHOPPING

Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents

EMBED </>More Videos

RALEIGH --
Are you a new or expecting parent who needs help finding the best baby gear for your little one? Walmart is hosting an event this weekend that could point you in the right direction and save you some money.

Baby Savings Day will be held at participating Walmart stores on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers will be able to try out baby products like car seats, crib mattresses, diaper bags, sippy cups and more. They will also be able to talk to specialists to get expert advice about each product and take home samples and coupons.

Here are some of the local participating locations:
1525 Glenn School Rd in Durham
5450 New Hope Commons Dr in Durham
8660 Cliffdale Rd in Fayetteville
7701 S Raeford Rd in Fayetteville
2820 Gillespie St in Fayetteville
4500 Fayetteville Rd in Raleigh
1725 New Hope Church Rd in Raleigh

View the full list here.


Select baby items will be on sale in-store and online through Feb. 28. To check out those items, visit www.walmart.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbabyparentingwalmartshoppingChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Toys "R" Us comeback: New company shares new vision
Triangle shopping malls have big plans to stay relevant
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
More Shopping
Top Stories
3 taken to hospital following crash involving Wake County deputy
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
Inmate accused of rape at Raleigh Burger King will not be charged, DA says
Autopsy reveals how lion escaped pen, mauled intern
Teen in midst of confrontation at rally sues Washington Post
Man found guilty in Wake County double murder case
Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing
State leaders announce education plan to push for more college degrees
Show More
Moore County man accused of starving horses
It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday
Political consulting firm says 9th Dist. fraud didn't impact results
Want to work for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers?
Durham pastor reflects on spending 50 years in one pulpit
More News