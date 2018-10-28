Shots fired during large party at Orange County barn overnight, two injured

Two people were injured after shots were fired during a party attended by 300 people at an Orange County barn Saturday night.It happened in the 5200 block of Mill Creek Road after 1:00 a.m. when deputies were called for a gunshot injury and arrived to a scene with 150 people still there.Further investigation revealed there were nearly 300 people in attendance and an altercation ensued between the patrons.An 18-year-old female was found behind the barn suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and was airlifted to UNC Hospitals with life threatening injuries.Investigators also learned a second person received treatment at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough for a gunshot wound to the leg but was treated and released.It appears that there was more than one person involved in the shooting, investigators said."Parties and large crowd gatherings such as the on we are investigating are particularly concerning due to the increased risk posed to those in attendance, especially those who are underage. Crimes that occur at these kinds of events become more challenging for law enforcement to investigate. By the time we're called, everyone is gone and the people who were there often don't wish to cooperate or be identified, making it difficult, if not impossible, to gain accurate accounts of what happened from credible witnesses. At this point no arrests have been made, and we are unsure how many shooters were present or if there were other victims," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood."As a parent, we always worry about our children when they are away from us, no matter what their age. It's difficult to make the call that no parent wants to receive; it's even more difficult when we don't have all the answers as to want happened to their child," the sheriff added.If you have any further information regarding the case, please contact Sergeant Dawn Hunter, Orange County Sheriff's Office at 919-245-2915 or dhunter@orangecountync.gov.