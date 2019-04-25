'Significant increase' in card skimmers found on gas pumps in 2019, NC investigators say

Those who prefer using debit over credit should pay close attention to the types of places they are choosing to swipe.

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina investigators found a significant increase in card skimmers on gas pumps in 2019.
Inspectors said they found 23 card skimmers on gas pumps across the state in the first three months of the year. In 2018, they found just five skimmers in the same time period; they found 37 over the entire year.

Eleven of the 23 card skimmers found in 2019 were found in Johnston County. Five were found at the same location in Selma.
