Skate Forward: Inclusivity in Skateboarding

By Anthony Miracola, Christian Todd
EMBED <>More Videos

These Girls are Shredding for Gender Inclusivity

Raleigh, NC -- Skateboarding has changed drastically since its early days as a southern Californian sub-culture. Culminating in its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 games, this once male-dominated sport continues to evolve. Raleigh's newest skateboarding group, Skate Forward, is at the forefront of that evolution, promoting inclusivity in the central NC skate community.

"Since we've kind of got the word out there, there's been way more girls out here", says early group member Bruklyn Miller. She explains that their goal has been to create a safe space for people who have historically been excluded from the sport: women, lgbtq+, and people of color.

"Skate Forward fills the void in the lack of female representation in the skating community", fellow member Oliva Wolf tells us. But this group goes beyond recreational meetups--with fundraising efforts that have allowed them to donate funds and clothes to The Women's Center of Raleigh. As Olivia points out, "We are definitely more than just a skate group".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
TOP STORIES
Arrest made months after popular NC teacher died in cartel shootout
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever' | LIVE
Jury selection begins for man accused in SC student's death
LATEST: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases, CDC says
82-year-old female aerospace pioneer finally makes it to space
Already booked a hotel room? Here is how to snag a better deal
Show More
Renovated Durham County Main Library reopens today
WCPSS considers suing Juul for marketing e-cigs to kids
Wake County Schools maintaining mask mandate for next school year
Mom disgusted by man who tried to pull down girl's shorts at Walmart
72-year-old woman hit by gunfire while driving in Erwin
More TOP STORIES News