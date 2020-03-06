Now Open: Trellis Beauty in Raleigh opens Open Concept Beauty Treatment Bar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Trellis Beauty celebrates its two year anniversary in Raleigh's LaFayette Village, the clean beauty shop has expanded and opened the capital's first open concept Beauty Treatment Bar.
"The concept was inspired by blow out bars for your hair," explained Trellis Beauty owner Tracy Trellis Gori.
The Beauty Treatment Bar, originally located at 8480 Honeycutt Road, allows parties or groups to have an in-store facial treatment experience. Gori says many clients love the fact they don't have to change into a robe or go behind closed doors for their treatment.
Treatments are customized for clients' skin goals and performed by a licensed skin expert for 35 to 60 minutes.
"Every facial is completely customizable depending on skin type," said esthetician Jade Myles.
Trellis Beauty also offers monthly memberships for $39.
Hours and information:
Trellis Beauty Treatment Bar
(919) 703-0764
8480 Honeycutt Rd. Suite 116, Raleigh, NC
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tuesday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
