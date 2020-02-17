Small plane crashes at Gray's Creek Airport in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A small plane crashed at an airport in Fayetteville Monday afternoon.

It happened at Gray's Creek Airport on Butler Nursery Road at 1:50 p.m.

The plane is a Cessna fixed wing single-engine aircraft.



Several EMS units responded to the scene, but it's unclear whether anyone was injured.

The FAA will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
