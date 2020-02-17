Small plane crashes at Gray's Creek Airport in Fayetteville

It happened at Gray's Creek Airport on Butler Nursery Road at 1:50 p.m.
The plane is a Cessna fixed wing single-engine aircraft.
One mother tells us this was her son’s first day at the Grays Creek Airport with the NC Works program. He had already flown earlier today before the crash. He was in the facility when the crash happened. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/oaF8gTWfUG— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 17, 2020
Several EMS units responded to the scene, but it's unclear whether anyone was injured.
The FAA will investigate the crash.
