Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over

BABYLON, Suffolk County --
On Long Island, a small plane with two teenage flight school students on board made an emergency landing, but flipped over in the process.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon on Monday.

Two 16-year-old flight school students and a pilot were aboard the plane at the time of the botched landing.

The plane apparently had mechanical problems, causing the pilot to make the emergency landing.

There is no word on the conditions of those aboard at this time.
