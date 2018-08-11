SAN FRANCISCO --The smoke from the wildfires has not only impacted California residents. Incredibly enough, it has reached New York City - 3,000 miles away.
A map from the National Weather Service shows the smoke spreading across the country.
Smoke from the western fires is making it all the way to the East Coast and beyond (at least aloft--mostly above a mile above the surface). Here's the vertically integrated smoke (HRRR model from last night). Another map showed some smoke near the surface even in New England. pic.twitter.com/0Jl6WDAFjg— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 8, 2018
Thankfully for those on the East Coast, the smoke is more than a mile above the surface, so nobody can see or smell it. But it's rare that smoke makes its way across the country.