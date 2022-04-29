photography

Pixy released: Pocket-sized, free-flying camera from Snapchat owner

"With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths," Snap says.
EMBED <>More Videos

Snapchat owner unveils pocket-sized flying camera

PHILADELPHIA -- Have you ever had to ask a passing stranger to take a picture of you and a group of friends or family?

A new flying camera from the parent company of the social app Snapchat may be just what you need.

Snap's new pocket-sized Pixy camera can snap pictures while it hovers, circles or flies a few feet above you.

The camera does not have a controller.

"Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths. It can float, orbit, and follow wherever you lead, without a controller or any setup. And, Pixy finds its home in your hand, landing gently at the end of the flight," Snap said in a press release Thursday.

The photos transfer automatically to your Snapchat memories and can be shared to all your social channels.

"With a few taps, you can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform," Snap says.

It's on sale now and costs $229.99.

Snap says there are a few things to know before you use your Pixy, including FAA laws and regulations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial mediau.s. & worldphotographysnapchat
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
How a Black photographer felt capturing Jan. 6 chaos
CA photographer followed 40 miles before being robbed at gunpoint
Professional photographer follows dream for photography
TOP STORIES
Neighbor calls police on 5-year-old's birthday party
Mold forces Holly Springs family to move out of dream home
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Durham homicide suspect shot by officer in New Mexico
Group of FedEx workers in Fayetteville win $2 million Powerball prize
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Apex cancer survivor shatters school record with 21 varsity letters
Show More
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
One Wake walks to polls, advocates for affordable housing in Cary
Brian Sluss found guilty of murder in death of Monica Moynan
Reading nonprofit keeps military families connected during deployments
Panthers select NC State's Ekwonu with sixth pick of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News