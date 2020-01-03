Society

3,500 more troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to Middle East

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- A U.S. official confirms to ABC News that approximately 3,500 more troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division will deploy to the Middle East, leaving the military installation as early as this weekend.

The decision is in anticipation of a possible retaliatory attack by Iran or its proxies for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed a top Iranian general who had been the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.

RELATED: Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani should have been 'taken out' years ago, Trump tweets

The killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, marked a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

The official indicated the troops would likely join the 750 soldiers from the 82nd who already arrived in Kuwait.

SEE ALSO | 'That's my baby:' Families asking for prayers, support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment to Baghdad



The U.S. also deployed about 100 Marines to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on New Year's Eve.

NOTE: The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggfort braggmilitaryiranfort bragg news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential hopeful Bloomberg to visit Fayetteville
Police identify pedestrian killed in Fayetteville hit-and-run
15-year-old charged in Concord Mills Mall shooting that killed girl
3rd man charged in trafficking of 17-year-old girl in Raleigh
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Man, woman in hospital from Harnett County car wash shooting
Traumatic car accident leads NC man to new talent
Show More
'We're humans, too:' McDougald Terrace residents fed up over CO concerns
Man took photos up woman's skirt at Raleigh Walmart: Police
Video shows SUV plunging off cliff, driver missing
Family mourns young father hit and killed by car in Fayetteville
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
More TOP STORIES News