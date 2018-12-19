Need a dazzling display of Christmas lights to get in the holiday spirit?Look no further than 2216 Abbey Lane."The big thing is we like to see people enjoy it, and see the smiles on everybody's faces," said homeowner Dean Taunton.He's been decorating his home for more than 40 years.He's upped his game since the 1970s though. In 2008, Taunton added synchronized music.The light display is up from Thanksgiving to Dec. 26 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. (unless it's raining).Taunton said that on Christmas Eve, they sometimes have as many as 10,000 visitors."Seeing the people smile, seeing the kids -- I enjoy it and the big kids enjoy it, and that's what it's for," he said.