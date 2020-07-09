Society

Activists camp out in front of the Market House in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly a dozen demonstrators set up camp near the Market House on Wednesday night with a list of demands for local government.

The demonstrators, who call themselves 'The Ville's Voice' plan to camp out until their five demands are met by the city:

  • A Citizen Review Board, not an advisory board, that includes community activists in the planning and implementation of the board.
  • A Public-Facing Police Misconduct Webpage that would make officer misconduct and violation reports by the Fayetteville Police Department available for public consumption.
  • Separate internal affairs investigation from the police department
  • End the use of chemical agents and adopt the '8 can't wait' procedures to escalate situations.
  • Fund the community center/ community garden located at Orange St. School in an effort to promote a thriving community since it is the birthplace of educator, E. E. Smith.




The Market House has been at the center of controversy for the city of Fayetteville due to it being an establishment where slaves were sold.

Most recently, city officials booked an educational trip to Montgomery, Alabama to decide the future of the Market House.
