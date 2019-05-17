Bourbon lottery offers chance to buy rare spirits in Wake County

12 bottles of Whistle Pig Farmstock

30 bottles of Old Fitzgerald BIB

29 bottles of Kentucky Owl Confiscated

6 bottles of Blade and Bow 22 year

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County ABC is selling rare specialty bourbon, but there are only limited quantities available.The group said it received 77 bottles of the specialty bourbon. Seventeen of those bottles will be distributed to bars and restaurants; the other fifty-eight will be up for retail sale.In order to fairly retail the rare alcohol, Wake County ABC decided to host a lottery.People interested in being part of the lottery for the 58 bourbon bottles were told to be at the Wendell ABC Store on Banyon Place by 12 p.m. Friday.Wake County ABC detailed the 77 bottles they received as follows: