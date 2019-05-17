Society

Bourbon lottery offers chance to buy rare spirits in Wake County

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County ABC is selling rare specialty bourbon, but there are only limited quantities available.

The group said it received 77 bottles of the specialty bourbon. Seventeen of those bottles will be distributed to bars and restaurants; the other fifty-eight will be up for retail sale.

In order to fairly retail the rare alcohol, Wake County ABC decided to host a lottery.



People interested in being part of the lottery for the 58 bourbon bottles were told to be at the Wendell ABC Store on Banyon Place by 12 p.m. Friday.

Wake County ABC detailed the 77 bottles they received as follows:

  • 12 bottles of Whistle Pig Farmstock
  • 30 bottles of Old Fitzgerald BIB
  • 29 bottles of Kentucky Owl Confiscated
  • 6 bottles of Blade and Bow 22 year
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywendellwake countyliquoralcohol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burlington girl whose puppy was stolen dies after brain cancer battle
Soldiers with NC National Guard welcomed home from deployment
Deputies cleared of wrongdoing in Nash County fatal shooting
Fort Bragg community hosts early Halloween for terminally ill child
Got to Be NC Festival, Bloomfest and other things to do this weekend
Woman mourns loss of son and boyfriend who got caught in rip current
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
Show More
Ex-con set to receive master's degree in social work
Arlington, Mass. bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized
400M pieces of trash found on beaches of remote tropical islands
Smart helmet technology helps coaches monitor on-field impacts
Soldier surprises 4-year-old daughter at preschool after deployment
More TOP STORIES News