Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns

Let's start with a big question: How old is too old to trick or treat?Well, some cities not only suggest an age, they will send kids over the "legal" limit to jail for dressing up and going door-to-door looking for candy.Let's start in Chesapeake, Virginia where anyone over the age of 13 who is caught trick-or-treating can be sent to jail for up to 6 months, and fined!In Newport News, Virginia, kids can trick or treat until 7th grade or until they turn 12. After that it's a misdemeanor.Several North Carolina cities have similar legal restrictions for 12- or 13-year-olds, as well as 9 p.m. curfews for all.And in parts of South Jersey the curfew is 7 p.m., with kids in Upper Deerfield Township also being told 12 is the official cutoff.