A Sunday message for those whose church service was canceled due to the coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Church services this Sunday were canceled for many people in the Triangle due to the spread of coronavirus.

So Pastor Andy Thompson of World Overcomers Christian Church in RTP is bringing you a virtual message.

Watch his message in the video above.

