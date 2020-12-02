Ben Crump joins reverend in Graham about court case for protesters arrested while marching to vote

Crump and Drumwright gave a news conference just before 1 p.m. in front of the Judge J.B. Allen Criminal Courthouse ahead of a court hearing for the October 31 march led by Drumwright, which resulted in law enforcement deploying pepper spray near protesters.
Rev Drumwright speaking now. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xJskTZPJXb— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 2, 2020
Crump, a Lumberton native, leads the legal team for George Floyd's family. He is also the attorney for the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Jacob Blake.
“Bring it on. We’re fired up and ready to go.” High profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is also working on Breonna Taylor and George Floyd cases, in Graham today to represent Rev. Greg Drumwright. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/lLgnfXU4gB— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 2, 2020
"America needs to see what voter suppression looks like in 2020," Crump said. "We have to free 'The Graham 12' from these outrageous felony charges because these young people were simply trying to help people vote."
On October 31, Graham police deployed pepper spray during a march to the polls organized by Drumwright -- a march that included many people not eligible to vote in Alamance County, including Drumwright himself, a Guilford County resident.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Drumwright violated the law when a gas can and generator were discovered on courthouse property -- calling it a fire hazard. Drumwright's group had been told by law officers before the march that gas-powered generators would not be allowed at the demonstration.
In late November, the sheriff's office announced additional charges against Drumwright and two others involved in the October 31 march that resulted in the arrest of 23 people.
The sheriff's office said when it investigated the incident, an officer was assaulted by Drumwright. The reverend claims that the latest charges against him are a form of retaliation.
Drumwright told supporters that it is Sheriff Terry Johnson who should face felony charges for the pepper spray incident. He's also calling for Mary Kristy Cole, the police chief in Graham, to step down and is suing Johnson and Cole for law enforcement's actions last month.
On November 29, more than a hundred people joined Drumwright for the "Ready for Change" march, which happened nearly a month after the pepper spray incident.
The group, organized by the Alamance Alliance for Justice and Justice 4 the Next Generation, made several stops through downtown Graham including the Alamance County Courthouse with a heavy police presence watching the peaceful group closely.
"Folks have been processed through the courthouse, which is supposed to be a hall of justice but in many cases, in a disproportionate number of cases to Black and Brown people, it is a hall of injustice. That is why we are stopping by here right now," Drumwright said. "We come together to gain justice for the next generation, we don't fight for ourselves, we fight for our children and our grandchildren."