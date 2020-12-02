Ben Crump joins reverend in Graham about court case for protesters arrested while marching to vote

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=8442350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Crump and Drumwright will give a news conference at noon in front of the Judge J.B. Allen Criminal Courthouse ahead of a court hearing for the Oct. 31 march led by Drumwright, which resulted in law enforcement deploying pepper spray near protesters.