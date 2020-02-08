Society

DHA says target in sight for return of more McDougald Terrace residents

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Work continues to ease Durham's public housing crisis.

Durham Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer Anthony Scott held a news conference Friday where he discussed the progress of repairs at the embattled McDougald Terrace complex.

Crews have been replacing appliances, updating electrical and plumbing systems all while making critical infrastructure repairs.

Scott said electrical work has been slowing down the progress but he still expects to have all buildings completed by the end of the month.

"We have at least two buildings we expect to be ready for occupancy by next Friday. A week from today," Scott said. "We're being cautiously optimistic that there will be others. But at this point we can confirm for sure there will be two buildings."

So far, the price tag on the repairs are an estimated $5 million, including hotel stays for displaced residents.

DHA said there had been hotel complications resulting in the relocation of about 27 families from the Millennium hotel.

Scott said Friday that he hopes to transfer a number of families to extended-stay hotels for a more comfortable experience.

Scott is planning a media tour next week, showing the progress at McDougald Terrace.
